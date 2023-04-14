iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Position Trimmed by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,075,000 after buying an additional 274,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 291,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,230,000 after buying an additional 257,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 243,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 212,608 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock opened at $133.58 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.73.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

