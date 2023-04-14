Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $2,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,903,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,903,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 472,337 shares of company stock valued at $76,473,032. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $160.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.27 and a 200 day moving average of $162.93.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.