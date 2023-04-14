Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2,547.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.