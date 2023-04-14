Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 1,580 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $292.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

