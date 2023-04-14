First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Position Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,623 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.36% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $16,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $42.39 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

