Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $16,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

