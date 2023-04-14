Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,380 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 7.94% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,732 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 939,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 81,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter.

LDSF stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

