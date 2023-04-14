Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $17.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $134.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

