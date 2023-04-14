Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,567 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $18,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

