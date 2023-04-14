Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 224,014 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,014 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $18,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 234,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 109,258 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.