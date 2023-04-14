iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,478,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWR stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

