Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 426,256 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Get Rating) by 161.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 690,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,256 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $18,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

