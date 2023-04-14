Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $16,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.18 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

