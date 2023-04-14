Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $18.08 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,337 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $18,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VEU opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

