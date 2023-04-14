Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,450,000 after buying an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Stryker stock opened at $291.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $294.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.03 and a 200 day moving average of $247.26.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

