Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBRT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 82.63 and a quick ratio of 82.63. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBRT shares. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.