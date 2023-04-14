Triumph Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance
CLOU opened at $17.63 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48.
About Global X Cloud Computing ETF
The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)
- 3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks Having Themselves a Year
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Payers With Big Price Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.