Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $25,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,138,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,422.1% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,449,000 after buying an additional 336,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $145.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $160.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

