Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215,640 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,323,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,228,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TIP opened at $110.32 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $122.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.