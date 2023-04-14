Barclays Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $121.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $123.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Progressive has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 117.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Progressive will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $802,968,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after buying an additional 3,480,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Progressive by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after buying an additional 914,723 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

