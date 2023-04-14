Triumph Capital Management Invests $283,000 in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $52.32 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -113.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,739.13%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.