iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $21,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

