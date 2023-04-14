Triumph Capital Management Buys New Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 214.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.60 to $25.30 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.