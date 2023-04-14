Andrew Okun Sells 1,851 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.87.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

