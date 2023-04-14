Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,147,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,027 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,013,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

