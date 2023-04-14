Balentine LLC Buys 1,552 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $121.92 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

