14,224 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $64.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.543 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TTE. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

