Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SOXX stock opened at $423.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $445.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.53.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

