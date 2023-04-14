Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

DRI opened at $153.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.