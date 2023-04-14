Balentine LLC Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Balentine LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

