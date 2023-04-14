Balentine LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Balentine LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 265.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $73.26.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

