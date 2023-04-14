Balentine LLC Sells 626 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Stock Down 0.6 %

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $146.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

