Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $152.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.29. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

