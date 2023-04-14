Balentine LLC Acquires 1,232 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.5 %

TEL opened at $126.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

