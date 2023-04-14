Balentine LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $199.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.14 and its 200-day moving average is $188.37. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

