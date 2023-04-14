Balentine LLC Decreases Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $362.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.71. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

