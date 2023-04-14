Balentine LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 141.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $152.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

