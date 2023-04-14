Balentine LLC Has $848,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.