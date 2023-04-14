Balentine LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 38,596.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.94.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $708.71 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $702.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $661.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

