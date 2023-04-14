Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEY opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.