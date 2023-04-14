Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,196 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $132.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.92. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.19.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

