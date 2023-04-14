Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,159 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,287,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $132.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.92. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

