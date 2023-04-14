Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $44,438.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,445.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $44,438.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,876 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,445.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,523 shares of company stock valued at $22,407,183. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $125.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

