IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.35.

NYSE DIS opened at $100.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

