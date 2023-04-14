Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,760 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ATI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ATI by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ATI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,409,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78,421 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,482,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,462,000 after acquiring an additional 418,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ATI by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 963,620 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.19. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

