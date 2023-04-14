Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.86.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $209.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.