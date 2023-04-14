Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RY opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $112.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

