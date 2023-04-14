Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,346 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 94.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Shares of ADSK opened at $196.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

