Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,690 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.41.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.