Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,946 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

Shares of EW stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.